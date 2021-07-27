Pink Offers To Pay Fine Imposed On Norwegian Women's Handball Team
The Norwegian Women's handball team were fined by the European Handball Federation for "improper dress codes" after they opted to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Handball beach championships.
Pink, the three time Grammy award winner offered to pay the $1,765.28 fine imposed on the team by the Federation for their "improper clothing".
Pink stated on Twitter that "I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."
The Norwegian team was imposed this fine last week because during their match against Spain, they opted to play in shorts rather than the mandated bikini bottoms. They were fined 150 euros per teammate which comes to 1500 euros or about 1700 which Pink was happy to pay on their behalf.
The International Handball federation's rules state that "female athletes must wear bikini bottoms… with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimetres."
The team decided at the very last minute to make a change to their uniforms and play in something they were comfortable with, their decision has been defended by the Norwegian handball Federation who also agreed to pay the fine imposed.
NHF President Kåre Geir Lio told NBC News "I got a message 10 minutes before the match that they would wear the clothing that they were satisfied with. And they got our full support."
"We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball. They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough," the organisation wrote on Instagram. "We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with."
Since then the IHF has released a statement saying they will reconsider the dress code they currently implement and follow.
