Pink Offers To Pay Fine Imposed On Norwegian Women's Handball Team

The Norwegian Women's handball team were fined by the European Handball Federation for "improper dress codes" after they opted to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Handball beach championships.

Pink, the three time Grammy award winner offered to pay the $1,765.28 fine imposed on the team by the Federation for their "improper clothing".

Pink stated on Twitter that "I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."