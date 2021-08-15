En Route to Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians Welcomed With Personalised Announcement

Mumbai Indians, while flying to Abu Dhabi from Mumbai on Friday for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), were pleasantly surprised when they were welcomed on board with a special personalised message by the captain of their Indigo Airlines flight.

The announcement, based on the trademark playing style of the franchise's key players, was shared by the defending champions on their Twitter handle.

"It is an honour to welcome you aboard on this flight 9065 charter service from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Considering the rains coming in today morning, we managed a quick started departure, just like how Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock do it for the team," the captain said, mentioning the iconic opening duo.