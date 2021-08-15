Photos: India's Olympic Stars Attend Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort

The athletes who represented India at the recently-concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics were special guests for the Independence day celebrations at the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who had invited the talented stars, applauded the efforts of all the Olympians and stated that they have been an inspiration to the aspiring athletes.

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, veteran Mary Kom, and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu were among the many athletes in attendance for India's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

On his way out of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister's cavalcade stopped at the enclosure reserved for the Olympians and he walked around waving at them. In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the sportspersons remained seated.