PCB Separates Red-Ball, White-Ball Contracts, Incentivises National Duty

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday introduced separate red-ball and white-ball central contracts for its players with increased retainers but would discourage its elite players from competing in foreign leagues, for which it is ready to pay them compensatory money.

The PCB said that the Board of Governors meeting has approved an annual budget of 15 billion rupees for the fiscal year 2022-23, with 78 percent allocated for cricket activities.

"As part of its strategy to incentivise, reward and encourage its high-performing elite cricketers, as well as to narrow the gap in salaries compared to players of other countries, the BoG has approved changes in the men's central contracts structure," the PCB said in a statement.