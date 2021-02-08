Payslip Reveals the Salary of 1983 World Cup Winners
The salary of the Indian World Cup winning squad in 1983 was meagre, compared to what the players earn today.
1983 — the year that revolutionised Indian Cricket, the year that inspired millions of Indians. This is the year that produced the greatest cricket victory in the history of Indian cricket. Against all odds, the Indian team set out to do what every cricket pundit deemed impossible, and lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy for the very first time. The World Cup win paved the way for the younger generation and reshaped the prominence of the Indian Cricket team.
Today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the richest cricket boards across the world. With its net worth over Rs14,000 crore, you would be surprised how much the Indian players earned during the 1983 World Cup.
Each Indian player earned over Rs 200 per day along with a match fee of Rs 1,500. Comparing to the current inflated prices, the total match fee of Rs1,500 would just tantamount to Rs 23,000 in today’s scenario.
Contrary, the Indian players now earn in crores. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, makes Rs7 crore per year and that does not include the money he makes from IPL. Subsequently, Ranji Trophy players make over Rs 35,000 per day in a four-day game. Keeping that in account, it is astonishing to note that the entire squad in 1983 was paid only Rs 29,400.
