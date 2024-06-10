Paris Olympics: Learned to Channelise Pressure Into Motivation – Neeraj Chopra

Ahead of Paris 2024, Chopra spoke with Dinesh Karthik on JioCinema’s ‘Get Set Gold’ and discussed what makes an Olympic Champion, and the pressure he will carry into Paris 2024, while teaching Karthik the basics of the sport.

Chopra is being hailed as one of the favourites to bring home a medal from Paris 2024, and he made it clear that he can handle the pressure.