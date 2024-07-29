Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Wrap: Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze, Arjun & Ramita in Final

India’s second day at the Paris Olympics 2024 started on a high note with shooting sensation Manu Bhaker making history by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10m pistol event, marking the nation's first medal of the games.

While many athletes excelled in the early rounds of their events, a few faced heartbreaks as their campaigns came to an end.

Before Day 3 kicks off, let's dive into a comprehensive wrap-up of all the action and highlights involving Indian athletes on the second day of the quadrennial event: