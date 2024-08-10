Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Wrap: Reetika Out, India End Campaign With 6 Medals

India’s campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Saturday (10 August), as wrestler Reetika Hooda did not qualify for the repechage of the women’s 76kg category after losing her quarter-final bout.

The 117-member Indian contingent will return with six medals from the French capital, won by Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Neeraj Chopra, Aman Sehrawat, and the men’s hockey team. Neeraj won a silver medal, whilst the other five medals are bronze.

Here’s what happened today: