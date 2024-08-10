ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Wrap: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Bags Bronze Medal

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Wrap: Everything that happened today.

Published
Sports
1 min read
India won its sixth medal on Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, courtesy of Aman Sehrawat. The wrestler became India’s youngest Olympic medallist at just 21 years 0 months and 24 days, winning a bronze medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling by beating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz in the bronze medal repechage.

Here’s everything that happened today:

Golf

After the third round of the women’s event, Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in Tokyo, is tied in the 40th place with a total of 222 scores, and a To Par score of +6. Diksha Dagar, meanwhile, is tied in the 42nd place, with a total of 223 scored, and subsequently, a To Par score of +7.

Athletics

In women’s 4x400m relay, the Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma and Subha Venkatesan finished last in their heat, clocking a time of 3:32.51.

The men’s 4x400m relay quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh performed comparatively much better, as they clocked a season best timing of 3:00.58. They finished fifth in their heat and were later promoted to fourth place after the Nigerian team was disqualified. However, that was not enough to warrant a place in the final.
Wrestling

Aman Sehrawat won India’s sixth medal, and also became the first Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. Tackling the initial aggression from Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz effectively, he launched a series of attacks and eventually won comfortably by a margin of 13-5.

