Paris Olympics 2024, Day 1 Wrap: Manu Bhaker in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final

Manu Bhaker qualified for the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event with impressive scores of 97, 97, 98, 96, 96, and 96, finishing third in the 44-competitor field behind Hungary’s Veronika Major and South Korea’s Oh YeJin.

India's second shooter in the event, Rhythm Sangwan, finished 15th with a score of 573-14x, missing the finals.