Paramjeet Kumar Becomes First Indian Para-Powerlifter To Bag Medal At Worlds

Paramjeet Kumar became the first Indian para-powerlifter to clinch a medal in the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia on Sunday.



Paramjeet, competing in the 49kg category, lifted 158 kg to grab the Bronze medal while Omar Shami Qarada of Egypt won the gold medal after lifting 174kg. Viatnam's Van Cong Le won the silver medal with a total of 170kg.