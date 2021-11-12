'Papa, I want to play for India': Umran Malik's father on His Son's Rise

"He has lots of stamina and used to play cricket for the whole day. He used to leave at 10 am in the morning and come back at 7 pm. He would only take 3-4 bottles of water with him while leaving for practice. It used to be so much hot in the summers and still, he would go for the practice. He used to say, 'Papa I have to go for practice'."

Malik hails from a modest family in Gujjar Nagar, Jammu. Rashid, who works as a fruit seller in Shaheedi Chowk, says his family was always supportive of their son's cricketing ambitions. "He was three-four years old when he got interested in cricket. We never stopped him from playing cricket. Whatever he needed to play the game, we provided him with the best of whatever we had. He was never made to feel like that mummy-papa do not allow me to play or not bring anything for me. Whatever we could do for him, did it."