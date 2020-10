Pakistani Sikh Bowler Dreams of Playing & Performing Against India

"I would love to be called a hero in a high-tempo match, against a strong opposition and watched by fans all around the world. I have relatives in Punjab in India; my aunt lives there along with many other relatives who we meet on a regular basis. As well as this, I have a lot of fans in India, especially from Punjab who always wish me well and say that if I ever play for Pakistan, they will support me and Pakistan in those matches," Singh told Pakpassion.net in

The pace bowler, who idolises Waqar Younis, has suffered after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to change the domestic structure and scratched departmental teams. As many as 400 players are said to have lost their livelihood due to this.

"I last played Grade II in 2017, but unfortunately many players who were playing for departments have not been offered contracts or places with current teams. Only some of the players who were playing for these departments on a regular basis have been offered places in the current domestic teams," said Singh.