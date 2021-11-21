Denied Visas in 2016, Granted in 2021: Pak Junior Hockey Team in India for WC

Pakistan players were not issued visas for the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2016, the year of the Pathankot and Uri attacks.

For the 2019 Shooting World Cup too, which was held in New Delhi, India had denied visas to two Pakistani pistol shooters who were seeking to compete in the men's 25 m rapid fire event. At the time, Pakistan had complained to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC had then withdrawn qualification status for the 2020 Olympic Games from the Shooting World Cup in that event.

Following a warning by the IOC, the Indian government had provided an assurance that sportspersons from Pakistan would not be stopped from coming to India.