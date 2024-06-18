ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Neeraj Chopra at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Sits Atop of Standings After 5 Rounds

Catch all the live updates of Neeraj Chopra's event at the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland

Snapshot

  • Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is competing at the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour 2024 - Paavo Nurmi Games. 

  • The event is taking place at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland on 18 June. 

  • This is Neeraj's third event of the season as he prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • He skipped the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on 28 May as a precaution after suffering a niggle.

10:37 PM , 18 Jun

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Final Round Underway

Round 6:

Foul for Lassi Etelätalo.

77.81m throw for Max Dehning.

Yet another foul for Keshorn Walcott.

Foul for Andrian Mardare and Anderson Peters, too.

10:35 PM , 18 Jun

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Standings After Round 5

10:29 PM , 18 Jun

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Round 5 Underway

Round 5:

Lassi Etelätalo starts with a 79.35m throw.

Max Dehning fouls again.

82.19m throw for Andrian Mardare.

Toni Keränen skips the attempt.

78.38m throw for Keshorn Walcott.

Anderson Peters comes with a 76.97m throw.

Oliver Helander records a foul.

Uh oh! Neeraj Chopra wraps up the round with an intentional foul, still stays on top of the standings.

10:27 PM , 18 Jun

Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Standings After Round 4

