Neeraj Chopra at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra Sits Atop of Standings After 5 Rounds

gold medalist is competing at the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour 2024 - Paavo Nurmi Games.
The event is taking place at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland on 18 June.
This is Neeraj's third event of the season as he prepares for the .
He skipped the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on 28 May as a precaution after suffering a niggle.
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Final Round Underway
Round 6:
Foul for Lassi Etelätalo.
77.81m throw for Max Dehning.
Yet another foul for Keshorn Walcott.
Foul for Andrian Mardare and Anderson Peters, too.
Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 LIVE Updates: Round 5 Underway
Round 5:
Lassi Etelätalo starts with a 79.35m throw.
Max Dehning fouls again.
82.19m throw for Andrian Mardare.
Toni Keränen skips the attempt.
78.38m throw for Keshorn Walcott.
Anderson Peters comes with a 76.97m throw.
Oliver Helander records a foul.
Uh oh! Neeraj Chopra wraps up the round with an intentional foul, still stays on top of the standings.