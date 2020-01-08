Youth Olympics Ceremony Performer’s Life ‘in Danger’ After Fall

The life of figure skater taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games "is in danger" after a heavy fall during Youth Olympics ceremony performer's life 'in danger' after horror fall practice, Swiss police said on Wednesday.

The skater, a 35-year-old Russian who lives in Germany, fell five metres (16 feet 5 inches) onto the ice during final preparations at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, where the youth Games ceremony will take place on Thursday.