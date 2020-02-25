Watch the Full Public Memorial Service of Kobe & Gianna Bryant
The memorial for Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month was held in front of a sold-out crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, 24 February.
The memorial began Monday with a musical performance by Beyonce, who sang her song “XO." Late night host Jimmy Kimmel spoke first.
A host of NBA greats past and present were at the public memorial. Jerry West, Phil Jackson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Pau Gasol and Steph Curry are among the crowd at Staples Center on Monday.
The memorial ended after the film was shown, and the crowd began chanting, “Kobe! Kobe!”