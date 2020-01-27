Watch: Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Moments From His NBA Career

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star died at the age of 41.

According to a report, Kobe's daughter Gianna Bryant (13) was also on board and died. He was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned the loss of Bryant, who was considered one of basketball's greatest players of all time. In his 20-year career, Kobe scored 33,643 points, grabbed 7,047 rebounds and passed off 6,306 assists over 1,346 career NBA games.