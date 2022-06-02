Viswanathan Anand Back in Top 10 Chess Rankings; Leads in Norway

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand posted his second win on the trot, defeating Bulgarian Veselin Topalov in the Classical section to take the lead at the Norway Chess tournament.

Anand trumped his opponent in 36 moves in the battle of the veterans to make it two out of two after the second round late on Wednesday.

The five-time world champion now leads with six points.

Aged 52, the five-time World Champion, Anand, saw his ratings get a boost of 10 points and reached 9th rank with 2761 Elo after registering two wins against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov.