Viswanathan Anand Conquers Time As He Continues To Tango With Chess Elite

Anand achieved some remarkable successes in the final decade of the 20th century. But he also had to contend with the divisive politics that surrounded chess during his emergence on the world stage. Despite the noise, Anand kept his head down, steering clear of the crossfire between FIDE and PCA (1993-96).

Despite distractions, Anand remained true to his pursuit. Even though he won the 2000 World Championship in the knockout format, it wasn’t until winning the classical Championship in 2007 that Anand received the full acknowledgment he always deserved.

Anand broke the Russian hegemony, heralding a new era for chess. Since then, the Indian has set himself apart through his steadfast dedication to chess theory and childlike enthusiasm for staying parallel with the evolution of the game. His understated elegance, academic interest, and humble demeanour have endeared him in equal measures to the world of chess. Anand is clearly the elder statesman of the game, celebrated around the globe.

At home though, Anand’s relatively low-key profile around Indian sport remains an enigmatic phenomenon. The densest voices in Indian sport remain vocally invested in cricket and Olympic sports. Not that Anand might even care, but Indian sports will be served better through a deeper appreciation for Anand’s contribution to it.

Since the arrival of Anand on the chess scene, India has achieved great depth of talent. We have four grandmasters inside the top 50 of the ELO Ratings. Even more significantly, India ranks fourth behind the USA, Russia and China with an average top 10 rating of 2674. Anand is the architect of an increasingly competitive landscape of Indian chess.

His re-entry into the top ten after a 32-month hiatus merits a grand celebration. And reflection too. Indian sports need to unlearn and relearn how to appreciate this great champion, just as easily as Anand has managed to do with his chess.