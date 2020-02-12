Vettel Ferrari’s ‘First Choice’, Not Hamilton, Says Binotto Reggio

Ferrari team manager Mattia Binotto insisted that Sebastian Vettel remained the team's "first choice" for the future despite reports that Lewis Hamilton could join the Italian stable next season.

"Seb is our first choice, our preference," Binotto said on Tuesday during the presentation of the team's new SF1000 car for the 2020 season at Reggio Emilia in northern Italy.

Vettel, 32, joined Ferrari in 2015 and the German's contract ends at the end of the coming season, as does world champion Hamilton's at Mercedes.