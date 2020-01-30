Wife Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out For the 1st Time Post Kobe’s Death

Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a horrific helicopter crash, saying the family is "completely devastated" by the tragedy.

Vanessa, who married Kobe Bryant in 2001 when she was still a teenager, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to communicate her grief but said she was at a loss for words.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote on her account.