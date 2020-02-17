‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 Unveils Games Motto
Tokyo 2020 organisers on Monday rolled out the motto for this year's Olympics, "United by Emotion", which they said reflected the "universal values" and "unifying power of sport".
"Crowds of spectators who do not know each other prior to the Games will come together and learn that there is more that unites them than divides them," Tokyo 2020 said as it unveiled the motto.
London's motto in 2012 was "Inspire a Generation", whereas Athens in 2004 went for "Welcome Home" — a nod to the birthplace of the Games in Olympia.
Less well-received was Sochi, which plumped for "Hot. Cool. Yours", sparking derision in some quarters.
The opening ceremony will be on 24 July and organisers have stressed there is no discussion about changing this date despite the coronavirus crisis hitting global transport.
Tokyo 2020 roll-outs have not always been smooth. In September 2015, the Games logo was ditched after accusations of plagiarism.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )