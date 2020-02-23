Tyson Fury Knocks Out Wilder to Clinch WBC Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury reinvented himself once again, and once again he's a heavyweight champion.

The Gypsy King dropped Deontay Wilder twice on Saturday night in their heavyweight title rematch, turning from boxer to puncher to win the title when Wilder's corner threw in the towel as he was taking a beating in the seventh round.

It was a stunning turnaround for a fighter who came back from drug and alcohol abuse to win the title for a second time, made even more surprising because Wilder was the devastating puncher in their first fight 14 months ago.