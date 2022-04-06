Tiger Woods Intends to Compete in Masters 2022

"I will be heading up to Augusta today (3 April) to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," tweeted Woods.



Woods suffered traumatic injuries to his right leg in a car accident 14 months ago. But when asked at the press conference if he believed he could win this week, Woods said without hesitation, "I do!"



The 86th Masters will be held from 7 to 10 April. On Tuesday, the tournament also announced players' first-day groupings. Woods was assigned to Group 14.