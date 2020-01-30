Steadily Transforming India to a Sports Playing Nation: Tendulkar

Over 12,000 runners will be lining up in pursuit of glory at the fourth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon, with legendary Sachin Tendulkar flagging off the event here on Sunday, 2 February 2020.

Runners from across the country and city have registered for the marathon, which will start from the iconic Rangers Maidan on Red Road and will see runners have a shot at four categories — Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Timed 10K and 5k Fun Run.

The event has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), in association with AFI (Athletics Federation of India).