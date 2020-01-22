Sports Ministry De-Recognises Indian Rowing Federation

Rowing Federation of India (RFI) was on Wednesday, 22 January de-recognised by the Sports Ministry for violating the Sports Code of 2011 during its elections held in December.

In the RFI elections held on 6 December in Hyderabad, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and MV Sriram were elected as president and secretary-general respectively.

But the Ministry, in a letter to the RFI president, said that the said elections were not in accordance with the Sports Code and hence the recognition of the national rowing body stands cancelled.