Simone Biles Pulls Out of Vault and Uneven Bars Finals at Tokyo Olympics

The announcement was made by USA Gymnastics through their Twitter handle on Saturday. Simone has qualified for the floor exercise final on Monday followed by the balance beam final on Tuesday. A decision on her availability for the two events is yet to be decided.



"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances," read the statement from USA Gymnastics.



Simone will be replaced in the vault final by her team-mate MyKayla Skinner. MyKayla was fourth in qualifying for the vault. But with Simone and Jade Carey ahead of her in scores and a two-gymnasts-per-final rule meant that she missed out on the final.