Senior Men’s, Women’s Weightlifting Nationals Deferred

The postponement of the national competitions was decided by the IWF executive committee via an online meeting recently. Since the Tamil Nadu government has imposed strict entry rules for visitors from other states, like Kerala and Maharashtra, fresh dates for the two championships will now be announced.

The venue for senior competition will remain the same.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases the Tamil Nadu government's fresh guidelines has made it mandatory for people to undergo a 14-day quarantine even if a person has RT-PCR negative report.