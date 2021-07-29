Satish Kumar Wins Opening Bout; Progresses to Quarter-Final at Tokyo Olympics

Despite Brown being the bigger of the two boxers, the Indian started the bout with a few solid hits that won him the first round with relative ease.

Kumar continued to move well and swiftly against Brown, who could not come up with a plan to counter the Indian. The judges yet again went with the Indian in the second round.

In the final round, Brown was looking for the power punch but it was Kumar who got in a couple of body shots and played it safe from thereon in.

The judges awarded the round and the match to Kumar 4-1 on split decision.

Satish qualifies for quarterfinals. He is now just one win away from a medal. He will face World Champion Bakhodir Jalalov in the next round.