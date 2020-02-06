Sachin Tendulkar to Flag-Off the New Delhi Marathon on 23 Feb

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag-off the fifth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on 23 February.

Close to 13,000 runners have already registered with thousands of others waiting to get their name logged into the roster, a statement from the organisers said.

Certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), the marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by AFI (Athletics Federation of India), and acts as a qualification event for major marathons across the world as well as continental championships.