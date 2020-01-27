RIP Kobe Bryant: A Look at the Basketball Legend’s Top 10 Quotes
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died at the age of 41.
Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his daughter when the helicopter crashed. A player and a parent were also among those aboard the helicopter.
As the sporting fraternity struggles to come to terms with the tragedy, fans and sportspersons from across the world paid their tribute to the basketball legend.
As the world mourns Kobe Bryant’s demise, here’s a look at the top quotes of the Lakers’ legend, who was fondly known as “Black Mamba”.
