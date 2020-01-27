Raptors, Spurs Share Touching 24-Second Kobe Bryant Tribute
Both teams dribbling out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great.
Both teams dribbling out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great.(Photo: AP)

Raptors, Spurs Share Touching 24-Second Kobe Bryant Tribute

The Quint
Other Sports

The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs did not want to be on the court after learning Kobe Bryant had died, but they tried to honour him as best they could.

The teams collaborated on a touching tribute to Bryant at the beginning of their game Sunday, with each team dribbling out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great, who died in a helicopter crash at age 41.

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to lead the Raptors past the Spurs 110-106 on a day when many players' thoughts were elsewhere.

“You think about his family and his friends and the situation they are going through,” Toronto veteran Marc Gasol said. “You just want to go home and kiss your kids and your wife. The rest is irrelevant right now.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, California. The teams found out about Bryant's death about an hour before the afternoon tipoff.

Loading...
San Antonio held a moment of silence before the game. Spurs assistant coaches Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan and guard Lonnie Walker IV were visibly upset. Hammon and Walker wiped away tears and Duncan had his hands over his face.

After the moment of silence came the memorable in-game tribute.

The teams did not contest the opening tipoff. Instead, Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet held onto the ball for 24 seconds, incurring a shot-clock violation. San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray did the same as the crowd gave a standing ovation and chanted, “Kobe! Kobe!”

(With inputs from AP)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Other Sports section for more stories.

    Loading...