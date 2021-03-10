Racing Team India to be 1st Indian Team to Compete at Le Mans

The race will be running its 89th edition this year at its traditional home of Circuit de la Sarthe on August 21 and 22.

"This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn't have been possible. It's been a long time coming but finally we're all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map," said Karthikeyan.

The team finished fifth in its maiden outing at the Asian Le Mans series this year, where Karthikeyan, Maini and Rao competed in an LMP2-spec Oreca-07 prototype car.