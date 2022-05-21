R Praggnanandhaa Registers Second Win Against Magnus Carlsen in 2022

Praggnanandhaa took advantage of a blunder from Carlsen to press home his advantage on Friday, even though the game seemed to be heading towards a draw. Carlsen had misplaced a black knight which opened the door for the Indian Grand Master.

The 16-year-old Indian chess ace took his tally to 12 points while Carlsen was 2nd on the points table. India’s Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Grand Master in the world, is also part of the 16-man tournament.

Praggnanandhaa had defeated Carlsen in February at Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament and had won playing with black pieces. On Friday, at the Chessable Masters, the Indian was playing with white pieces. Before Praggnanandhaa, only the legendary Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna had won against the Norwegian.

Praggnanandhaa later revealed that he was taking school exams during the event in an interview to Chess24.

“I’m not so thrilled about my game quality. I’m missing some stuff, some tricks, and some tactics so I need to be sharper," he said.