Proud to Seal Equestrian Berth for India at Olympics: Fouaad Mirza

It will be the first occasion in the last two decades when any rider from India will feature in the Equestrian event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as Fouaad Mirza, who had bagged a silver in the last Asian Games, will participate in the showpiece event later this year. Fouaad is happy that he is the reason behind India getting a ticket to the Tokyo games in the discipline.

Fouaad's participation had been confirmed in November 2019, however, it was officially announced after the International Equestrian Federation announced its rankings on Tuesday.