Pakistan Win ‘Unofficial’ Kabaddi WC vs India, Imran Congratulates
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his country's kabaddi team after they won the World Championship — deemed as unofficial — beating India in the final.
Pakistan defeated India won 43-41 in the final of the World Cup on Sunday in Lahore's Punjab Stadium. Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim also lauded the team for its comeback after a weak first half.
It should be remembered that the World Kabaddi Federation had earlier said that World Championship in Pakistan was “unauthorised” and “no institution will officially recognise the certificate” of the meet where a kabaddi team from India also took part without the consent of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
"We think that all the concerned governments must verify in advance (before giving permission to host the event) that participants of any international meet in their countries are genuine and recognised by the national federations and the concerned international federation under IOC," L Dorji Lama, president and CEO, World Kabaddi Federation (WKF), had told IANS.
“Unfortunately, due to the political influence of officials of unauthorised federations, it would be difficult to do so. We also see that the governments have no control over the unauthorised tournaments held in many countries as it happened in Pakistan on Monday.”L Dorji Lama, president and CEO, World Kabaddi Federation (WKF),
It is a fact that the World Championship in Lahore is unauthorised and no institution will officially recognise the certificate of that championship.
Hence the players will suffer ultimately. So it is high time that the concerned governments take strict action against such unauthorised participants as well as the organisers in the future," he had said.
"The IOA has not approved the team and it has also not been approved by the federation, so I don't know who has gone. Whether 60 or 100 have gone, I have no idea. The kabaddi federation, which is a member of IOA, has confirmed that it has not sent anyone.
“I have seen the statements from the (sports) ministry which confirm that they have not approved anyone. So I don't know who they are and what the story is. It has got nothing to do with Indian sports," Batra had told IANS.
