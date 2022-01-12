Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Appointed as Deputy SP by Assam Government

Accompanied by Assam's Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pinning 3-star DSP badges at her shoulders, handed over the appointment letter to the ace pugilist at a function at Janata Bhawan, the state government headquarters.



Considering her age, Sarma expected that Borgohain would secure a top position in the Assam Police Service one day and then she would be promoted to the Indian Police Service cadre rank.



Winning the bronze medal in the Olympics by Borgohain in boxing was one of the most glorious moments of Assam's sporting history, the Chief Minister said.



He said that besides monthly salary, the state government would give additional Rs one lakh to Borgohain for continuing her training in boxing.



If she faces any problem to continue training at Patiala (Punjab), the Assam government would consider engaging an international-level coach for her in Guwahati, he added.

"It feels good to have a confirmed job. Now I can serve the country while working in Assam Police but my main focus is sports and winning the medal. I will focus on training and won't join the duty until retired from boxing; will join post boxing (career)," Lovlina Borgohain was quoted as saying by ANI