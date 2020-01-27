In Italy, Kobe Bryant to be Mourned For a Week’s Worth of Games

In the country where he grew up, Kobe Bryant will be mourned for an entire week.

The Italian basketball federation said Monday it has ordered a minute's silence to be observed for all games “in every category for the entire week.”

“It’s a small but heartfelt and deserved gesture to honor the life and memory of Kobe Bryant, an absolute champion who always had Italy in his heart. Kobe was and will always be linked to our country,” the federation said.