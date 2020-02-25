Michael Jordan Pays Poignant Tribute to ‘Little Brother’ Kobe

Jordan is the fifth-leading scorer in NBA history with 32,292 points. Bryant — who played 274 more games — passed him on the career scoring list during his penultimate season in December 2014.

Kobe's 33,643 points currently put him fourth on the chart, with only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James above them.

Jordan won six titles with the Bulls, while Bryant won five rings and reached seven NBA Finals with the Lakers.

Fans have spent decades comparing Jordan to Bryant, and comparing both to James. Jordan isn't interested in that game.

“Kobe never left anything on the court, and I think that’s what he would want for us to do,” Jordan said. “No one knows how much time we have. That’s why we must live in the moment. We must enjoy the moment. We must reach and see and spend as much time as we can with our families and friends and the people that we absolutely love.”