Lakers Play Outside to Lighten Spirits After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Before the Los Angeles Lakers practiced on the final day before their first game since Kobe Bryant’s death, they played.

The players, their coaching staff and general manager Rob Pelinka took to the park across the street from the team’s headquarters on Thursday, 30 January to kick around a soccer ball and throw a pigskin.

The sight of these basketball big men straining to make saves in goal or loping underneath LeBron James' 30-yard passes brought smiles and laughter to fans walking by. The excursion also seemed to lift the spirits of the players, who got a fun respite from a rough week.