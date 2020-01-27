LA Lakers Icon Kobe Bryant Honoured at Grammy Awards
The Grammys kicked off with a performance in honour of Bryant, who died hours before the awards began.
PTI
Other Sports

The 2020 Grammy Awards was filled with tributes as the night honoured and celebrated the live and legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, who won his first Grammy posthumously on Sunday, was also honoured at the same event.

And later in the show Hussle's collaborators and friends, including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG, gave an all-star tribute to the man who died last year.

“Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant,” DJ Khaled said as photos of the entertainers appeared onscreen.
The show — taking place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, Bryant's stomping ground — kicked off with a touching, emotional and a cappella performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.

"Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now," said Keys as she entered the stage, adding that "Los Angeles, America and the world-wide world lost a hero."

She said the audience was “heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” “Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna ... are in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in prayers, they’re in this building,” she added.

"Take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families," said Keys.

Before the show officially honoured Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You," saying at the top of the show: "Tonight is for Kobe." Lizzo, who won two honors during the pre-telecast, won best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts" during the live telecast.

Veteran rapper Nas then joined Lil Nas X for a new song, shouting out Bryant at the end: “Kobe, we love you.”

The Grammys show will later include a special tribute to longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who is wrapping up his career with the show Sunday.

