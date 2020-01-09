Kiren Rijiju, Mary Kom Send Off Athletes for Khelo India Games

In a bid to make Khelo India a world-class sporting experience for the budding athletes, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has come together with SpiceJet to help more than 1000 kids experience the joy of flying.

At the send-off ceremony of the athletes at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was present along with Sports Secretary Radheshyam Jhulaniya, Director General SAI, Sandip Pradhan, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh and other dignitaries, besides London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom.

"Khelo India has been incredible at unearthing young talents who can be groomed to bring laurels for the country and its mission has been to introduce state-of-the-art facilities to athletes from the grassroots leve,” said Rijiju at the event.

“I hope this unique partnership will further strengthen our commitment towards giving the best possible facilities to our athletes," he added.