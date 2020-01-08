Khelo India Games is an Event of National Importance: Kiren Rijiju
The Government of India has declared the Khelo India Games as an event of national importance, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu said on Tuesday, 7 January.
The third edition of the Khelo India Games are schedule to begin in Guwahati on 10 January.
"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitising parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower," Rijiju said in a media release.
"I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously," he added.
Star Sports will telecast the Games live for eight hours in Hindi and regional languages on each day of the competition as part of an agreement the broadcaster has with the Sports Authority of India.
Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.
