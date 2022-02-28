International Judo Federation Suspends Vladimir Putin as Honorary President

The Russian president is a keen judoka and had attended the sport during the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word “war” to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as “escalation of conflict.”

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and long time friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, however still remains on the IJF’s Executive Committee as “development manager.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, FIFA also said that Russia will have to play their World Cup qualifiers on neutral ground under the name the Football Union of Russia without their flag and anthem. Several nations have categorically announced that they refuse to play Russia, including England and Wales, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

