India’s Jehan Daruvala Records his First F2 Race Win 

"Motorsport is pretty big in India. We obviously have a lot of people, so I have a big fanbase back home. My goal at the end of the day is to do myself proud but also do my country proud and to prove to people back home that even though we don't have the same facilities and stuff that guys have in Europe, as long as you can work hard you can fight right at the sharp end of the grid," said an elated Daruvala.

Schumacher had to drop out of the points contention due to a pit stop forced by damage on the tyres caused by an early lock up. Luckily for him, he held on to his 14-point lead at the top of the championship table after main rival Callum Ilott also failed to score any points. Schumacher clinched the title with a total of 215 points, 14 ahead of the pack.