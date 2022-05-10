Indian-American Golfer Manav Shah Wins Quito Open

He had led after the first round with a 63 before slipping in the next and was unable to complete the third on Saturday, when the weather gods intervened and forced a suspension of play.

On Sunday, Shah needed to complete the final six holes of the third round and posted 4-under 68. He started his final round a couple of hours later and played even better for 66 and won by two.

Shah pulled away from a bunched leader board late in the round, shooting a bogey-free 66.

The win has helped Shah move to No. 8 on the ‘Totalplay Cup Points List’ on the PGA Latinoamerica Tour. This now places him in a position to make a run at the top five with four tournaments remaining in the season. The top five from the List earn a status on Korn Ferry, which is then the passage to the PGA Tour.

