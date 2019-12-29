Humpy Koneru Wins World Rapid Chess Championship
India's Humpy Koneru clinched the top spot at the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championships on Saturday, 28 December in Moscow.
Humpy, who had stopped playing chess for nearly two years from after she became a mother, also won the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix series earlier this month.
The winner of the tournament was determined in a playoff in which Humpy Koneru defeated Lei Tingjie in the Armageddon for the first place.
The International Chess Federation also congratulated the Indian chess player on twitter.
“Yes, honestly, I was expecting at the most a top three finish as there was no time for the preparations too for this event. Worked a bit on the Openings and I am glad to have pulled it off,” said Humpy, according to a report by Sportstar.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for more to finish off my year,” she added.
The 32-year old said that her ultimate dream is to win the world championship in the classical format and she will work hard for it.
“It is not going to be easy for sure and this World championship is different from that. But, I will continue to give my best shot to realise that goal too," she concluded.