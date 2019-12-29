Humpy Koneru Wins World Rapid Chess Championship

India's Humpy Koneru clinched the top spot at the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championships on Saturday, 28 December in Moscow.

Humpy, who had stopped playing chess for nearly two years from after she became a mother, also won the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix series earlier this month.

The winner of the tournament was determined in a playoff in which Humpy Koneru defeated Lei Tingjie in the Armageddon for the first place.

The International Chess Federation also congratulated the Indian chess player on twitter.