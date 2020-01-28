‘Heartbroken, Devastated’ Lebron Vows to Continue Kobe Legacy

NBA superstar LeBron James said on Monday he was "heartbroken and devastated" over the death of Kobe Bryant while vowing in an Instagram post to continue Bryant's championship legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion in 20 seasons with the Lakers, died on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash only hours after Lakers star James overtook him for the third spot on the league's all-time scoring list.