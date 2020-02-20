Hamilton, Bottas Clock Fastest Times as F1 Testing Starts

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sent an ominous signal to their challengers after clocking the two fastest lap times on the first day of Formula One's preseason testing.

Hamilton set the top time of Wednesday's opening session at 1 minute, 16.976 seconds, after he took over from Bottas behind the wheel of the new Silver Arrow for the 2020 season. Bottas’ best effort was 0.337 seconds slower.